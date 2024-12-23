Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Okehampton.
The incident took place on East Street, outside Bradley’s estate agent at around 2.45am on Sunday, December 8.
It has been reported a woman was punched in the face by an unknown man before being struck with a glass bottle.
She sustained a fracture and a bleeding wound requiring stitches.
CCTV footage of the incident shows members of the public helped assistance the victim and investigating police officers would like to speak to anyone who was present when this incident occurred.
Anybody who can help is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting 50240309985.