THE MAYOR of Tavistock has welcomed the return of Tavistock’s oldest and best-known social occasion after an absence of three years. Tavistock Goose Fair offers feasting and fairground rides, stalls and bright lights.
Okehampton residents are in uproar over Stagecoach’s decision to cut bus routes from the town to Exeter, Bude and Launceston which critics say are vital links for the rural community and those unable to drive.
New Prime Minster Rishi Sunak accepted the King’s invitation to become the country’s third premier in four months, following the resignation of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
A plea has gone out to find accommodation in Tavistock for a young Afghan couple who are fleeing persecution. Simon Dell, of Tavistock Welcomes, is looking to find accommodation for the couple, both journalists, whose lives are at risk.
Proposals have been submitted for a brand new Co-op store on the outskirts of Bere Alston which pledges to create 22 new full and part-time jobs. Planning permission is being sought from West Devon Borough Council for the store three times the size of the existing one on Fore Street in the village centre.
A Tavistock pub landlord has spoken of his anger and shock after his treasured Falklands medal and £3,500 were stolen from the flat above the hostelry. Falklands veteran Keith Stevens runs the Tavistock Inn on Brook Street with his partner Alison Ellis-Jones.
Tavistock is bursting with pride after securing gold in the BID category at this year’s South West Britain in Bloom. The transformation of the town centre’s green spaces by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) and the green-fingered souls at Tavistock Community Gardening won a gold.
A Princetown man has been jailed for a total of 20 years for a vicious attack which left two Tavistock police officers badly wounded as well as the sexual abuse of a young girl. Jon Ross, 62 stabbed PC Darren Brimacombe and PC Tim Willett in what the judge described as a ‘frenzied attack’ in the middle of the night.
A TV crew were filming in Calstock last week as part of a Channel 4 series that explores British archaeology. Producers for the Great British Dig fronted by Outnumbered star and comedian, Hugh Dennis were filming alongside a team of volunteers and Dr Chris Smart, the archaeologist that found the site, to explore the Roman fort situated near St Andrew’s Church.
Okehampton Town Council has decided to continue research into setting up a Business Improvement District (BID) in Okehampton after a report suggested larger businesses supported the idea.
An Okehampton coalition calling for a general election to boot the current Conservative administration out of office is to stage a second town centre peaceful demo on Saturday.
The second protest follows a gathering outside Lloyds bank last Saturday calling for the country to go to the polls rather than have a third Tory Prime Minister in the space of two months.