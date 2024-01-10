Scores of objections have been received from residents in response to a fresh application to build a Tree Top Explorer adventure course high up in the trees at Tamar Trails.
Applicant Zip World has submitted a new application (4165/23/FUL) to upgrade the current Tree Surfers zip wire attraction at the site near Gulworthy in recent weeks.
The proposal is less ambitious than the controversial toboggan ride proposed by the same company in 2022 which would have involved felling more than 300 trees.
The current one would still involve felling more than 30 to allow for the installation of steel supports for an aerial walkway as well as constructing a car park area for an additional 95 parking spaces.
The applicant wants to build suspended walkways hung from rail supported by steel masts anchored in the ground by steel support in Hangingcliff Woods.
The plan also involves building a spiral staircase so users can climb to the top of structure for a ‘gravity ride’ though the woods.
The original application for the toboggan ride attracted criticism from the local parish councils at Gulworthy and Calstock joined residents in objecting that it would spoil the peace and quiet of both wildlife and people.
The current application still suggests removing more than 30, but the applicants promote this a positive thing, stating: “The proposed development improves the current experience of the woodland on offer, whilst having minimal long-term impact upon the woodland itself.
“It is believed that the Tree Top Explorer is part of the proposal which will have the greatest visual impact on the site, the effect of which is severely minimized due to the thick woodland and canopy cover on offer.”
However the application has already attracted 19 letters of objection from local residents and others concerned at the impact on their peace and quiet and on the local wildlife.
One objector, who lives nearby at Horsebridge, told this newspaper: “It is more the noise that concerns me than anything. The valley has a wonderful array of wildlife. We have otters and red deer, kingfishers even and a fantastic array of birds including an interesting bird up on the Devon Great Consols which is very rare.
“Also, the Devon Great Consols is used by walkers and horse riders and horse riders will not be happy with the noise of the zip wire. It is just not appropriate for that part of the Tamar Valley. Some people might feel differently to me, those with children for instance, but I will be opposing it.”
Another said the proposal was “at odds with what the valley should be about” saying “it adds nothing in terms of ‘engaging with nature’ but instead will add noise and traffic pollution and diminish the natural environment”.
The proposal represents a more intensive development of the natural area than the current Tree Top Surfers, a high ropes adventure course which sees people of all ages climb 50 feet up into the woodland canopy to weave through the trees on walkways and wires.
Concerns were also raised about the effect on the narrow roads of the area, given that the attraction will draw visitors in.
Another objector wrote to WDBC saying: “Having spent many a time in the area, I feel if the proposal goes ahead it would ruin the peaceful country atmosphere. This is an area that is kept natural for the wildlife. I think it would have an adverse effect on not only the immediate vicinity but the surrounding part of the valley. This comment applies equally to the proposed car park facility.”
There are also concerns about the presence of arsenic on the site, which has redundant mine workings from the Victorian era.
One objector who lives near the site, wrote: “I would recommend that arsenic measurements at the precise locations covered by the application are made and evaluated at the very least.”
The proposal what this is within the Tavistock Woodlands site near Gulworthy on the Devon side of the Tamar Valley, in the protected area that was called the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, now renamed by the Government as a Natural Landscape.