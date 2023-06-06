In addition to their usual rounds, Tidy Tavi organisers have been invited to visit Tavistock Primary and Nursery School in July to speak to pupils in years 3 and 4. Organisers plan to talk about environmental issues, organise some entertaining litter picking games as well as leading groups out to do some practical cleaning up around the school. One of the group’s most popular games involves trying to pick up as many milk bottle tops from a pile of thousands in one minute. This game will also be available in Tavistock Library as part of their Big Green Week event next week.