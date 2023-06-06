ORGANISERS of Tidy Tavi were delighted last Saturday (June 3) when 20 volunteers turned out to be a part of the town litter picking group Tidy Tavi as they set out on on their monthly rounds, striving to keep the town clean and pristine.
Group leader Steve Hipsey said: ‘Eschewing a sunny day in the garden, on the moor or at the beach, these good folk worked in the heat to help clean up Tavistock for everyone to enjoy. This number included several newcomers to the group who agreed that picking litter can be rather therapeutic and even compulsive!
'Many of the teams tried out the new litter pickers that organisers have been able to procure enabled by several recent kind donations. Areas of Tavistock from Tiddybrook to Mount Kelly and The Tors were visited, with a good haul of rubbish collected for disposal by West Devon Borough Council.’
In addition to their usual rounds, Tidy Tavi organisers have been invited to visit Tavistock Primary and Nursery School in July to speak to pupils in years 3 and 4. Organisers plan to talk about environmental issues, organise some entertaining litter picking games as well as leading groups out to do some practical cleaning up around the school. One of the group’s most popular games involves trying to pick up as many milk bottle tops from a pile of thousands in one minute. This game will also be available in Tavistock Library as part of their Big Green Week event next week.
The group meets on the first Saturday of every month and always welcome anyone in the local community to join them. For more information on the group and to get involved, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/286673191863574/