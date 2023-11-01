A ROAD closure will be in place in Calstock next week.
From Saturday November 18 until Monday November 20 from 4pm until 8am the lane from Church Hill to Eric Road will be closed. The road is being closed to allow for Network Rail works on the level crossing to take place.
A diversion route will be in place.
To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135612432
For updates and information about roadworks in the area visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/