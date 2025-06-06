Okehampton Police executed a warrant on Thursday (June 5) at a property in North Tawton after suspected illegal drug activity.
The warrant was part of the police’s efforts to tackle illegal drug activity and to protect the community.
Investigations continue into the property.
Last month Okehampton Police executed a warrant for suspected illegal drug activity at a property in Hatherleigh.
As a result, a 50-year-old woman from Okehampton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
If you have concerns about drug-related activity in your area, please report it to the police, you can do so by calling 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/www_devon-cornwall_police_uk_ftlPn or in an emergency call 999.
