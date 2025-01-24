A dedicated volunteer supporting vulnerable people for the NHS has clocked up thousands of tasks.
Local volunteering hero, Anthony Easton, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing over 4,000 volunteering tasks to support the health and wellbeing of West Devon people for the NHS.
Since joining the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme, Anthony has completed thousands of tasks, from the delivery of shopping and medication, to providing phone support calls for isolated or lonely residents.
He has done a lot of work in Lifton and the surrounding areas, including shopping deliveries for those more vulnerable or unable to leave their rural homes
As part of the phone support service, Anthony has made ‘companionship calls’ to two people from Lifton who gain a lot from just talking – sometimes the only social contact they might have for days.
When volunteering to make companionship calls, Anthony schedules weekly calls with the person he's supporting for three to six weeks.
He continues to make a huge difference to the wellbeing of those who need it most. Anthony has been volunteering with the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders since the programme was launched during the pandemic, and his passion for supporting others has motivated him to now reach such an impressive milestone.
During the covid pandemic Anthony not only delivered shopping and medication, but was a friendly face and social connection to those who were unable to leave their homes.
Anthony’s dedication continues to touch countless lives, offering comfort and guidance to those in need of a listening ear, said the responder network manager.
“As an active telephone support volunteer, he helps protect the health and wellbeing of those who might be experiencing feelings of loneliness or isolation with the calls he makes.
Anthony Easton said: “I like to check in on people, asking how they’re feeling and making sure they’re okay. It’s nice to be part of the reason people feel better. It’s been fantastic, especially helping people dealing with loneliness or isolation.
“I’d say to anyone considering volunteering, just go ahead and do it. It’s nice when you make that first call and hear their reaction, to know don’t feel lonely anymore and know someone is there to support them.”
The programme is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and the GoodSAM app, to support NHS healthcare teams across England
Sam Ward, deputy CEO of the RVS, said: "Completing 4,000 tasks is a highly impressive achievement, and we are incredibly proud and thankful for Anthony’s efforts. His hard work has undeniably made a positive impact in West Devon and beyond, supporting the NHS, healthcare teams, and those most vulnerable.
“I’d encourage anyone feeling inspired to become a volunteer today.”
Volunteering with NHS and Care Volunteer Responders is flexible and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app, allowing volunteers to support the health and wellbeing of nearby people and remotely, at times and places to suit.
Those ready to make a difference can visit the website for more details and how to sign up: nhscarevolunteerresponders.org