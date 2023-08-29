THE NEXT Stoke Climsland Repair Café is set to take place next weekend.
The Repair Café is a non-profit organisation, bringing volunteers together to offer repair expertise and practical advice to the village’s community and beyond. The group seeks to reduce unnecessary waste and landfill, where possible, by offering repairs to items that might otherwise be discarded. Each session also provides a community space with refreshments.
Items that can be brought in to be fixed include: clocks, laptops, clothes, bikes, toys and much more.
The next repair cafe will take place at the Old School on Saturday, September 16 from 9.30am until 1pm.