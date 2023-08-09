THE next Calstock Community Cafe is taking place this Sunday (August 20) from 11am to 3pm at Calstock Village Hall.
Run by Calstock Cake, a group of community stalwarts in the village providing arts and entertainment, food at the cafe will be free, with those in attendance offered the opportunity to make a donation if they wish.
There will also be activities suited to children and families such as table tennis, giant jenga, a kids’ corner, a workshop and other games.
To find out more about the community cafes or if you wish to join the group to help make events happen locally, head to their Facebook page at: https://rb.gy/rswi6