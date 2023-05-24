Julu and her partner Heg threw themselves into the Tavistock community when they set up home in the town together. However, as a same-sex couple, they did not feel the town was as integrated as other places of similar character and size. So, she set about trying to change the social climate: ‘I really love Tavistock and have been made to feel really welcome. But although Heg and I could walk easily enough down the street holding hands without any antagonism or hassle, there was not that feeling of inclusion generally. The invisibility of the LGBTQ+ was especially obvious during lockdown.