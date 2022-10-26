New Winter Show for gallery
Thursday 3rd November 2022 8:00 pm
Share
The Winter Show will start this Saturday. (Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CALSTOCK’s art gallery, Limekiln Gallery will be having a new winter exhibition on display this month.
The Winter Show will start this Saturday, November 5 and will feature abstract paintings by Jill Goodman as well as work by Emily Powell, Jo March and Nancy Mckie.
There will also be new specially made glass and ceramic Christmas decorations as well as this year’s Calstock Christmas card.
For more details about the gallery or to see opening times visit the Limekiln Gallery Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/limekilngallery/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |