CALSTOCK will feature in the first episode of The Great British Dig which airs next month.
The site of a Roman fort in Calstock will be featuring on the TV show and will see presenter Hugh Dennis alongside a team of three archaeological experts and Dr Chris Smart, the archaeologist that found the fort, exploring the site.
The fort is located on a spur above the River Tamar near St Andrew’s Church in Calstock.
The Channel 4 team were filming at the site in October last year and the site will feature in the very first episode which airs on Thursday June 15 at 9pm on More 4.