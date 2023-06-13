A SMALL business which was born out of love has won a national award.
Tavistock’s newest cafe Chill has scooped the online Muddy Stilettos award in the new lifestyle, start-up category after only ten weeks trading.
The cafe prides itself on an inclusive nature, welcoming customers from all backgrounds to its base in the former cafe in Meadowlands Leisure Centre. Such is demand that two more Chill cafes are now planned in Okehampton and Ivybridge with their first member of staff already recruited.
Jill Penfold and Justin Lord were engaged after meeting only a year ago and out of their whirlwind romance Chill was born.
Their customers voted for them after they were nominated in overwhelming numbers, a vote of confidence for the breezy energetic character of the pair.
The couple have backgrounds in fitness, so have a common interest which ingnited the desire to serve healthy food in a fitness centre.
They have travelled the world professionally, with Jill as an actor and fitness instructor in Los Angeles and on cruise ships, and Justin as a fitness instructor and as a Commando.
Justin, who lived in Berkshire, said: ‘We are still on a high from the Muddy Stilettos award. It’s all down to our customers and proves we have struck a chord with them and are doing something right.
‘It’s amazing how fast we’ve become established in only a few weeks. We don’t take it for granted and we’re always striving to be better and give our customers what they want or even what they don’t know they want yet, based on what’s gone down so well so far.’
‘We’ve challenged the status quo to some extent and provided a feel-good vibrant welcoming environment.’
As well as coffee from Cornico, Padstow, they sell Devon ice cream (from Yarde) and healthy smoothies devised by Jill which are named after California beaches.
Jill, formerly from Essex, said: ‘We are both very excited about our business and our life together. My mum always said I’d meet the man of my dreams in Tavistock. But I said why would I want to live in Tavistock when I’m in California? Surely I’ve got all the choice in the world? But I had to come back because the film and fitness industry closed down when Covid struck. I came back to Tavistock and then it happened, I met Justin. So, my mum was right afterall.
‘It’s been a roller-coaster ride and we’re working 90-hour weeks to keep up with demand. We both love it though and are so proud of our customers and their support.’
Chill has created strong partnerships with local businesses, both suppliers and artist Claire Sekula artist who displays on the walls. They will make their mark at Tavistock Pride by unveiling a commissioned mural by Conor Goodman, featuring a compilation of Tavistock features and activities which will enliven a wall at the entrance. See: @CHILLCAFELIFE