A NEW ‘Feastival’ will be coming to town on Sunday, June 24 as an expansion to the Street Food Festival which will be taking place on the previous day.
Taking place in the Meadows from 10.30am to 4pm, the day will feature cooking demos, workshops, wine and cocktail masterclasses, a gin tasting experience, a children’s zone and a special picnic area offering cream teas.
Event organiser Jo Macaskie said: ‘We have wanted to create a community food festival in extension to the street food festival for the first time. We are looking for local food producers, chefs and any food related business who want to promote their business and get involved’.