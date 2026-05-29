The new Catholic Bishop of Plymouth made his first visit to Crediton recently.

Bishop Nicholas Hudson made his first visit to the Roman Catholic Church of St Boniface in Crediton on May 22 to confirm ten young people.

Bishop Nicholas with, left, Angelika Kuc, an altar server and right, the organist, and sacristan, Gwyneth Leonard. AQ 1518
Bishop Nicholas with, left, Angelika Kuc, an altar server and right, the organist, and sacristan, Gwyneth Leonard (Alan Quick)

Angelika Kuc created spectacular floral displays for the occasion in the St Boniface RC Church. AQ 1522
Angelika Kuc created spectacular floral displays for the occasion in the St Boniface RC Church (Alan Quick)

Crediton Priest-in-charge and Catholic Chaplain at Exeter University Father Michael Wheaton said he was delighted that Bishop Nicholas was able to attend and make it a memorable evening for the young people being confirmed, their families and parishioners.

Father Michael Wheaton and Bishop Nicholas Hudson in front of the Shrine to St Boniface. AQ 1541
Father Michael Wheaton and Bishop Nicholas Hudson in front of the Shrine to St Boniface (Alan Quick)

Bishop Nicholas said he was pleased to be with everyone at the National Shrine of St Boniface.

He also made plans to return again in the near future.

The Roman Catholic Church of St Boniface. AQ 1559
The Roman Catholic Church of St Boniface (Alan Quick)

The relic of St Boniface, said to be a piece of bone from one of his fingers, is contained in a casing buried in the floor at the National Shrine. AQ 8457
The relic of St Boniface, said to be a piece of bone from one of his fingers, is contained in a casing buried in the floor at the National Shrine (Alan Quick)

The Catholic Diocese of Plymouth covers the counties of Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. Bishop Nicholas joined the Diocese in November.