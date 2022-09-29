New parish priest in post

Sunday 9th October 2022 9:30 am
GROUP PHOTOGRAPH OF DURHAM GRADUATES ON HMS SOMERSET Images of 4 members of HMS Ship's Company, who are all Durham Graduates. Taken on the fo'csle, alongside in Souda Bay whilst on OP TELIC. *** Local Caption *** From L-R, Commanding Officer, Cdr Andrew Burns, LET (WE) Lisa Lee, SCO, Lt Amy Skinnerand Revd Matt Godfrey.
(Royal Navy )

The new vicar of Tavistock Father Matthew Godfrey has been licensed as Priest-in-Charge of the parishes of Tavistock, Gulworthy and Brent Tor, by Robert, Lord Bishop of Exeter, at a service in Tavistock Parish Church.

The service was attended by Fr Matt’s family and friends, including his wife, Joanna, daughter Bethan, who took the first reading beautifully, and their son, Bartholomew. Fr Matt was supported by clergy colleagues from the deanery and former colleagues from the Naval Chaplaincy Service where he was a Royal Navy chaplain serving on ships and on-shore. Fr Matt said: ‘The most important thing about my licensing was the chance to join across the parishes to pray for this new chapter in the mission of the Church in Tavistock and area.

