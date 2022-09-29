The service was attended by Fr Matt’s family and friends, including his wife, Joanna, daughter Bethan, who took the first reading beautifully, and their son, Bartholomew. Fr Matt was supported by clergy colleagues from the deanery and former colleagues from the Naval Chaplaincy Service where he was a Royal Navy chaplain serving on ships and on-shore. Fr Matt said: ‘The most important thing about my licensing was the chance to join across the parishes to pray for this new chapter in the mission of the Church in Tavistock and area.