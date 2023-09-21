A NEW festival set to ignite the streets of Callington is heading to the town later in the year.
Kelliwik Golowi which translates from the Cornish as ‘light up Callington’ is an extraordinary new festival of light, music and dance which will see flaming torches paraded through the town.
The celebration event is set to take place on Saturday, November 25 at 6pm for the parade followed by performances in St Mary’s Square including a selection of musical entertainment provided by the town bands along with morris dancing. There is also the chance for locals to get involved now with costume-making and joining the Kelliwik Golowi band ahead of the event.
Organisers hope that the new festival will bring the community together and attract visitors to the town, igniting the spirit of the town.
Sarah Slocombe, the main organiser who came up with the idea, explained that she had been inspired to put on the new event following attending the Montol Festival in Penzance. Montol is an annual celebration held in the town on December 21 each year celebrating the midwinter solstice which sees a procession of torches and light leading to the midwinter fire.
Sarah said: “I went to Montol and it was so exciting. I just thought how we need something like that in Callington.
“Callington used to have a carnival and I thought in the dark November days Kelliwik Golowi will give everyone in the town something to look forward to and I want everyone to be part of it.”
Aside from being a mesmerising fun-filled celebration for Callington’s residents to immerse themselves in, Sarah continued that she hopes the event will also draw visitors to the town. This follows the closure of multiple high street shops and residents’ fears that Callington is in danger of becoming a ghost town.
“We want to bring people to the town and bring the community together, help to prevent isolation and get people excited”, said Sarah.
“It makes me sad that our town is slowly withering so if we can do anything to help that would be good. This will be a chance to showcase the town and bring people in. I’m going to ask local traders to see if they can stay open a bit later.”
Organisers wish to see locals get involved with the celebration and are set to hold a series of creative workshops giving people a chance to join the parade.
Free workshops will be held in the town giving people a chance to make their own costume, headdress and lantern to wear in the parade. All materials will be provided and help will be on hand to guide yuo through the process. Moreover, some shops in Callington will have a bucket for fabric donations so people can donate their old shirts and fabric to provide materials for the costume-making.
The first creative workshop will be held at the Town Hall, Callington 10am-12pm Saturday October 14. Other dates can be found on the Kelliwik Golowi Facebook Page.
Organisers are also looking to form a Kelliwik Golowi Band and need your help. The band will keep festival-goers entertained by playing a variety of Cornish tunes and Sarah is urging those interested to come along to one of the practise sessions being held at The Bull’s Head.
“The band is a scratch band so as long as they can play a little bit then they would be welcome”, said Sarah.
If you’re interested in joining the band contact Paul Carey on: 07904 269495 or come along to The Bull’s Head at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 1.
Sarah is looking forward to the fiery event which will be the first one of its kind in the town and is hoping that the event will expand in years to come.
She said: “It’s got to start somewhere. We’ve taken hints of old things and rejigging them for a new generation and we’ll see how it goes.” Highlighting that organisers are keen to get some of the town’s young people involved.
If you can volunteer as a steward on the day contact Sarah on: 07581 845455 or email: [email protected]