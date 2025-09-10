The discount supermarket store Lidl has submitted plans to build a brand-new store off Exeter Road after a successful consultation with Okehampton locals.
The consultation revealed significant community support, with over 80% of respondents in favour of the relocation of the Lidl store.
Residents commented a new store in a much more accessible location was ‘just what Okehampton needed’ and many called the plans a ‘great idea’ for the area.
Others highlighted the creation of additional jobs, an improved Lidl shopping experience, and the store location as key reasons for their support.
Feedback also mentioned how the plans would help alleviate the current traffic and parking challenges in the town centre.
The new site would be a brand new larger store with 121 customer parking spaces, six disabled parking spaces, nine parent and child spaces, two EV chargers and cycle parking.
Suzannah Clemo, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “After serving the community in Okehampton for almost 25 years, we believe households here deserve more. More of Lidl’s best value produce, more job opportunities and more convenient access to their weekly shop.
“Thank you to everyone who came out and showed their support for our plans. With our proposals now submitted, we’d encourage residents to continue to register their support with West Devon Borough Council”.
The existing Lidl store off School Way, which is almost 25 years old, regularly sees gridlocked traffic when shoppers try to enter or leave the area.
As part of the plans, around 17 new additional in-store full-time equivalent jobs would be created and existing colleagues at School Way would be able to transfer to the new store.
Lidl say the the store team would also benefit from a larger staff welfare area.
People can register their views on West Devon Borough Council’s planning portal by searching for the application reference: 2354/25/FUL.
