West Devon Borough Council will be adding eleven new electric leased vehicles (EVs) to their shared fleet, in their bid to help fight climate change.
Council’s Lead Member for climate and biodiversity, Cllr Chris West, said: "We are committed to leading by example in our efforts to combat climate change. The addition of electric vehicles to our fleet is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices within our community.
“By investing in electric now and in the future, we are not only improving air quality and reducing emissions but also demonstrating the practical benefits and reliability of EVs. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to creating a greener future for all."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.