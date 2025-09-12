Walkers who enjoy relatively non-strenuous outings for their mental and physical health will soon be marking 25 years of activity.
Ramblers Wellbeing Walks in Okehampton have been walking for 24 years and next year will be celebrating their quarter century. The group includes Robert who has been walking since it started.
Caroline Cornford, of Wellbeing Walks Okehampton, said: “ Our guided events are free walk and talk sessions where you get some exercise, take control of your mental health - all with the added bonus of making new friends.
“You feel part of the group and all of the route planning is done for you. You will discover walks in Okehampton that you did not know were there and see some beautiful nature. It could make you feel more confident about taking those first steps to a more active lifestyle. Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life. So why not take a step?”
Caroline added: “We thrive on a community spirit in our walking group.” The group cements friendships with social events such as a bus trip to Bude this summer and a skittles tournament. A Christmas celebration is held in the Granite Way Cafe with walking friends.
Wellbeing Walks meet up on Tuesdays at the park bandstand for a gentle level one walk around Simmonds Park which takes approximately 20 minutes. This includes Sally who is 91 who ‘races’ everyone round to the Pavilion Café for a cuppa at the end.
The next most difficult walks (level two) are on Tuesdays at 40 minutes long, involving a ramble up to the park Ball Hill gate and then back along to the Pavilion Café in Simmons Park where where Okehampton Recreational Community Association (OCRA allow the walkers to take over half of the cafe. There is a very slight incline at Ball Hill but trained leaders are happy to help anyone who needs a gentle pull or a shove up the hill.
On Wednesdays the groups leave the bandstand for ten various walk routes to choose from. The walks are advertised in a guide that can be collected at the walk or the library.
Caroline said: “Wednesday walks are a bit more strenuous with hills and woodland footpaths that go through some gorgeous Dartmoor scenery. We advise decent walking footwear for these walks. After our walks we head to the Granite Way Cafe and enjoy a nice cuppa and a chat and sometimes even cake.”
The group meets at the bandstand, by the sports centre, in Simmons Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a 10am departure. Everyone and anyone is welcome to join in.
All the walks are all led by leaders who volunteer their time and fully trained by Active Devon, who govern the wellbeing walks. The group is partnering with Active Devon for Outdoor September and the Youth Hostel for the Festival of Walking. More details about the festival on Active Devon's website. https://activedevon.org/join-the-yha-festival-of-walking
