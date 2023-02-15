Janet said: ‘The garden required work for many years — it was so overgrown with bushes, weeds and brambles — it had been here since first opening in the 1960s. We’ve also had some money from the parish council as well as self funding £10,000 over the last few years through various fundraisers and the monthly market held in the hall on the first saturday of every month from 10am-12pm or selling coffee and cakes and running car boot sales on the Filace Park field.