The highly anticipated new games area for Callington has now been completed and is open to the public.
The Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) has been installed at Launceston Road Recreation Ground and although the project has taken longer than expected with work commencing in June last year, the area is now available to use.
The project has been made possible thanks to funds the town council obtained from Community Infrastructure Levy funding and also a contribution from Bakers Estate.
The council stated that markings for sports including basketball, football and cricket still need to be finished which cannot be completed for about ten weeks, but the area is usable. The council will also be installing benches once the remaining landscaping works have been carried out.
The council hopes the "facility will be a great asset to the town and hopefully will be enjoyed by all members of the community."