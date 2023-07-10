Hungry for Change, the latest episode in the Cornwall’s Climate Stories series is coming to Calstock.
The film is presented by a forager who takes a fascinating and inspiring look at how we could ‘do food better’ – from the gleaners picking ‘waste’ crops in our fields to a microbiologist keen to get us all eating low-carbon insects and projects to grow food in unusual places.
What we eat and the way we produce it is responsible for a huge part of our carbon emissions, particularly since we import nearly 50% of all our food and waste one-third of it.
Last summer’s heatwave, which frazzled crops and left dairy cows suffering from heat stress, showed just how vulnerable our intensive, fossil fuel-driven food system is to climate shocks.
The film is directed by Calstock’s Bryony Stokes and tasty tester food in the theme of the film by Katie and Crow will be available from 7-7.45pm.
The film is being screened at Calstock Arts on July 20 at 8pm.The film will be followed by a Q+A session.