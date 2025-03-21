A new domestic abuse support service will be launched in April, where an individual’s background and experiences are used to shape the support that they receive.
At the heart of the new method is My Story, a person-centred approach led by a support team which aims to avoid individuals being referred to multiple services and then asked to share their traumatic experiences multiple times.
Liz Cirasuolo, Violence against Women and Girls Strategic lead said: “I am immensely proud of what we have been able to achieve for those affected by domestic abuse in Devon. This new service will provide much-needed support to victims and their family throughout their recovery journey, empowering them to break the intergenerational cycle of abuse, heal and recover. But also, it will play a pivotal role in improving the overall system response to domestic abuse in Devon through collaborations and partnerships with other services, and I am looking forward to seeing the impact of this.”
The service will include:
- Single Entry Gateway – A single point of contact offering clear, accessible pathways to support, with phone, text, email, and online chat options to make help easy to reach.
- Community Domestic Abuse Support – Specialist teams providing risk management, and safety planning tailored to each person’s situation, as well as whole family support and interventions to address the behaviours of those causing harm.
- Safe Accommodation, Staying Put, and Resettlement Support – A range of refuge and dispersed safe accommodation solutions and help for people to remain safely in their own home.
- Trauma-Responsive Recovery – Dedicated one-to-one and group therapeutic interventions and peer support, ensuring survivors receive the emotional support needed to heal.
- Specialist Support – Addressing complex needs such as mental health, substance use, and homelessness, including safe accommodation and outreach options.
- Behaviour Change – Interventions to help those who harm break the cycle of abuse and take responsibility for change.
The service will be provided by the Devon Domestic Abuse Alliance, a partnership of seven local organisations, North Devon Against Domestic Abuse (NDADA), Encompass Southwest, CoLab Exeter, More Positive Me, The Olive Project, CRAFT Training and Development and Surviving Abuse North Devon.
Hannah Ashford, CEO of NDADA said: “This alliance brings together expertise from across the county, creating a truly collaborative approach to supporting people. With a flexible and responsive service, we can reach and support people in Devon, including those in marginalised communities, ensuring that everyone affected by domestic abuse can access the support they need, when they need it. This alliance is a powerful step forward in delivering inclusive, accessible, and trauma-informed support for all.”
The Devon Domestic Abuse Alliance is taking over the provision of domestic abuse support from the incumbent provider, Fear Free, which has delivered domestic abuse services in Devon since 2018.
Fear Free remain a key delivery partner within Devon and will continue to deliver other services such as The Devon Interpersonal Trauma Response (ITR) Service and others.
For more information, support, or to refer someone to the service from April 1, 2025, contact: 08082 816161