Cllr Blackman said: ‘This meeting was broad. We discussed a range of issues, primarily the fridge and then others such as the potential running of free mental health and first aid courses in schools and for youth groups, public transport, anti-social behviour, teaching children fundamental skills such as cooking and the possibility of school uniform upcycling. Staff like Dinah Newman at the school are well versed in this area and are passionate about seeing what can be done to address the issue of rural poverty.’