In the Tamar Valley AONB, the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme team is working with Historic England to survey and develop reports for seven important historic sites in and around the Tamar Valley, namely Gunnislake Clitters Mine, New Consols Mine, Okel Tor Mine, Gawton Mine, Holmbush Mine (Winsor Lane), Tamar Canal Lock and WW2 Landing Craft Grid at Saltash. Comprehensive surveys of their condition, along with prioritised and costed repair or stabilisation intervention reports, will be available by the end of March 2023. All of these seven sites are currently on the Heritage at Risk Register and this work and the new partnership will move them closer to being removed from that register.