HISTORICAL mine workings in the Tamar Valley are to be preserved from disappearing forever thanks to a new partnership between two official bodies.
The Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Historic England have signed a joint statement to conserve and enhance the historic and cultural environment of the AONB.
The new partnership which covers all of England’s 34 AONBs will involve the organisations working together to preserve historic sites across the country and here in the Tamar Valley, celebrating them.
AONBs are living and working landscapes and the joint statement also represents a commitment to those communities.
In the Tamar Valley AONB, the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme team is working with Historic England to survey and develop reports for seven important historic sites in and around the Tamar Valley, namely Gunnislake Clitters Mine, New Consols Mine, Okel Tor Mine, Gawton Mine, Holmbush Mine (Winsor Lane), Tamar Canal Lock and WW2 Landing Craft Grid at Saltash. Comprehensive surveys of their condition, along with prioritised and costed repair or stabilisation intervention reports, will be available by the end of March 2023. All of these seven sites are currently on the Heritage at Risk Register and this work and the new partnership will move them closer to being removed from that register.
Dan Cooke, Tamar Valley AONB Manager said: ‘We’re really pleased to see this important joint statement of intent.
‘Our heritage and iconic historic structures here in the Tamar Valley AONB – whether it’s the mining heritage, our rail viaducts, or the half-forgotten quays up and down our rivers – are part of the fabric of these fabulous landscapes.
'Our senior heritage officer, Gary Lewis, has been incredibly busy surveying and assessing seven of our most at-risk heritage sites, and we’ll now be working with Historic England and other partners to protect and enhance them for future generations to enjoy, and to wonder at.’