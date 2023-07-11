The 'stunningly beautiful' new Tamara Coast to Coast Way 87-mile walking route that stretches between the South and North coast of the South West officially opens.
The route created by the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme begins at Cremyll, overlooking Plymouth Sound and finishes at Marsland Mouth near Morwenstow with the walk taking seven days to complete.
Highlights of the route which has been supported by funding provided by The National Lottery Heritage Fund include unspoilt river-valley landscapes in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Cornwall and West Devon Mining World Heritage Site.
Will Darwall, Manager of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme said: “The creation of this stunningly beautiful new long-distance walking route will inspire people to get out there and experience this wonderful part of the country. People can now not only enjoy a largely overlooked natural landscape, but the walkers will also benefit local enterprises along the way, such as local B&Bs. Just get your walking boots on and go!”