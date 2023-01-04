Tavistock and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their next breakfast networking event at the Bedford Hotel at 7.30am on Thursday, January 19.
This will involve a talk from first speaker of the year Robert Oxborough, which will focus on 2023 vision, mission and plan and what success looks like for you and your business this year.
Future speakers for this year include: Stuart Honey, of the Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan in February and Guy Ayling, Mount Kelly Head Master and Principal of the Foundation in March.
For more information on the next networking morning and others in the near future, visit: https://the-bedford-hotel.myshopify.com