This review aims to provide a single set of byelaws for both, clarifying and simplyfiying them. There has been extensive public consultation with some amendment to the proposals. Richard Drysdale, director of conservation and communities for Dartmoor National Park, said: ‘We are carrying out this review so there is an updated set of byelaws that provide a framework to manage Access Land and people’s enjoyment of it. This helps protect Dartmoor’s special qualities; recognises the importance of the Access Land for grazing, ensures responsible enjoyment of the National Park and provides a consistency of approach across the various categories of land to which the public enjoy right of access.’