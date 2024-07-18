Okehampton dads and their children have had the unique opportunity to learn practical skills in the great outdoors and bond together, thanks to a grant from National Grid Electricity Distribution.
The Who Let the Dads Out group in Okehampton received a significant boost when National Grid Electricity Distribution provided a grant from its Community Matters Fund, enabling the group to organise a series of sessions at Okehampton Forest School.
A dozen fathers and 28 children participated in various activities, including woodworking, fire-lighting, and learning to care for the environment.
“The Who Let the Dads Out forest school sessions have been amazing,” said one dad. “I only see my son at the weekends and often struggle to find things for him to attend that I can afford.
“We attended all of the sessions and were able to make a den, learn how to whittle and go on a bug hunt together – I had never done things like this before and the sessions have given me the skills and confidence to spend more time with him outside.”
Who Let the Dads Out was established in 2019 and aims to support dads, grandads, and male carers through parenthood.
Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see how our funding for this project has delivered activities which have boosted relationships, improved confidence and connected people to nature.”
Since its start in 2021, the National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Matters Fund has donated over £10 million across the South West, South Wales, and the Midlands.