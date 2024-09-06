A musical charity in Okehampton is looking for musicians to join them to make music as the nights draw in.
Wren Music are looking for musicians to join their street band for rehearsals and performances this autumn and winter.
The band is for players aged 12 and older. Players will need a good level of confidence in their instrument, but don’t need to be ale to read music. The band will be playing traditional folk tunes from England and borrowing ideas from street band traditions from places like Brazil and New Orleans.
The group is led by Wren Music professional musician, Jon Dyer.
Instruments played need to be portable, so no grand pianos!
Jon said: “We have a lot of percussionists already, so we’re really looking for brass and woodwind instrumentalists – any instrument that can be played while moving along. So anyone who is happy to play outside and can make a lot of noise, please come along and join us!”
Rehearsals are on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8.30pm at Wren Music’s building at Ebenezer Hall in North Street, Okehampton. The dates are 25 September, 2 October, 9 October, 16 October, and 23 October.
Performances lined up are at South Zeal Carnival on 26 October, timings tbc (evening); Affinity Shopping Mall, Bideford on 16 November from 1:30-3:30pm; and Okehampton Edwardian Evening on 5 December, timings tbc.