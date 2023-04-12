Musicians and singers galore turned out to participate in the town’s first acoustic event at Too Hoppy on Brook Street last Wednesday evening.
The new event, ‘All Folky Unplugged’ welcomes singers, songwriters, artists and musicians of all ages and abilities from Tavistock and the surrounding areas to perform completely acoustic — welcome to bring any instruments they wish, such as guitar, ukulele, mandolin, violin, cello, accordion, harp, harmonica or the drums.
The event was set up by Pete Tregaskis, who wished to bring a completely unique performance event to the town, which differed in format to that of an open mic night and could bring together a circle of like-minded musicians.
Pete said: ‘We had an outstanding first night. We had players of all ages and a really respectful crowd who also joined in and helped to create a relaxed and fun vibe. We had guitars, mandolin, harmonica and someone is bringing their Cello next time. We had a younger player who hasn’t played much live and he bravely went first and we had a more mature player Richard who hasn’t played for ten years!
‘I would really like to encourage anyone who loves live music to come along. We’d love as many kinds of acoustic instruments as possible.’
The event will continue to run fornightly, taking place on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm at Too Hoppy, on the following upcoming dates: April 26, May 10 and 24 and June 7 and 21. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to perform.