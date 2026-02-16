A QUIET Cornish village is drawing global attention after more than 20,000 visitors flocked through the doors of a museum dedicated to one of Britain’s bravest humanitarian voices.
The Story of Emily, based in St Ive near Liskeard, has transformed the Grade II-listed rectory where Emily Hobhouse grew up into an immersive tribute to a woman who defied an empire at war.
Since opening in May 2024, the attraction has surpassed expectations, drawing visitors from across the UK and as far afield as South Africa – where she is revered as a heroine.
Hobhouse exposed the British Empire’s treatment of women and children in concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer War of 1899–1902. At a time when women were expected to remain silent, she travelled alone to South Africa, witnessed conditions first-hand and published a searing report detailing starvation, disease and suffering inside the camps. Her findings were debated in Parliament and forced reforms that saved tens of thousands of lives.
In Britain, she was labelled a traitor and dismissed as a “hysterical woman”. In South Africa, she is honoured for her courage and compassion.
Today, visitors can explore the very rooms where she lived from birth until the age of 34, gaining insight into the Victorian world that shaped her determination and moral conviction. The sensitively restored rectory – once home to her father, the first Archdeacon of Bodmin – forms the heart of the museum.
Alongside it sits the state-of-the-art War Rooms, a multi-sensory experience that combines virtual reality, dramatic audio-visual storytelling and immersive sets. Guests can step into a recreated Boer homestead and board a hauntingly realistic train carriage echoing her own journeys through a country at war.
General manager Martin Lovell said the milestone reflects both strong visitor numbers and powerful word of mouth.
“It is crucial for us to make sure when people come to visit, they have a great experience. It’s not just about volume, it’s about quality and that they learn about Emily,” he said.
Reflecting on reaching 20,000 visitors, he added: “We’re in a position where we're really pleased with the number of visitors we’re getting and the feedback we’re getting online. The assumption that we’re making is that people are talking about this, and they’re spreading the word, because we’re seeing it in the visitors.
“We’re also seeing it in the comments. We ask people about their experience when they walk out, and they do say, I’m going to tell some people about this place.”
The attraction’s success has also been recognised on the global stage.
In the past few months, The Story of Emily has secured three major awards. It was named a global winner for Outstanding Achievement in the museum sector at the 32nd Annual Thea Awards – the only UK organisation to receive an accolade this year.
The honour followed a gold award for New Tourism Business of the Year at the Cornwall Tourism Awards, while architects Stonewood Design were named Grand Winner and received a Little Gem Award at the Royal Fine Commission Trust Building Beauty Awards.
