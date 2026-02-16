There’s a rare opportunity to hear the story of the 1979 Fastnet disaster from one of the survivors at a talk in March.
In the summer of 1979 a fleet of 303 yachts set off from Plymouth Sound to race around the Fastnet Rock off Ireland and back.
An unexpected Force 11 storm blew up sinking five yachts, capsizing 75 and forcing 24 abandonments.
A total of 15 sailors and three rescuers lost their lives.
The RNLI and others rescued 136 people and amongst the survivors was Frances Reincke who was one of them.
Frances will be giving a talk at a luxury afternoon fundraising tea with a glass of fizz between 3pm and 5pm at the Dart Marina Hotel in Dartmoor on Thursday, March 26.
