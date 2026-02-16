DO you know this man? Police officers are trying to identify him in connection with a mobile phone theft scam.
Two phones, each worth around £800, were fraudulently taken from unsuspecting sellers from Cranbrook and Torquay after being posted on Facebook Marketplace.
A man made appointments to come to the sellers’ homes under the pretence of buying the phones and asked the sellers to input their bank details on his phone.
A screenshot of a bank transfer confirmation was then shown but the money was never exchanged.
The man then left with the phones in a white Citroen Berlingo van.
Officers are investigating the two incidents, believed to be linked, which happened in Torquay on November 27 and Cranbrook on December 19.
They have released an image of a man they would like to identify as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you have any information which may help the police investigation, please contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police Force website or by telephone on 101 quoting reference 50250306097.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
