A new AI camera system which detects mobile phone and seatbelt offences has been installed at a collision hotspot in Plymouth.
The two-camera Jenoptik Distracted Driver Enforcement System is positioned on Gdynia Way near the Cattedown Roundabout and within an ‘average speed’ monitoring area.
Between 2020 and 2024 there were almost 30 collisions in this area - five serious and 24 minor collisions.
The Jenoptik system uses two cameras to capture front-facing and overhead images to detect mobile phone offences, as well as drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt.
The police say that although the cameras use AI to detect potential offences, these images are subsequently reviewed by a human. If an offence has been correctly identified, the driverwill be sent a notice of intended prosecution.
The system is similar to the Acusensus ‘Heads Up’ cameras which have been used throughout Devon and Cornwall over the past four years. The cameras are credited with driving a significant reduction in seatbelt and mobile phone offences at various locations throughout the region.
The camera system has been provided to Devon & Cornwall Police on a trial basis and the installation and set up costs have been met by the supplier, Jenoptik.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “We don’t want to catch people – we just want motorists to stay safe by wearing a seatbelt and avoid distractions while driving.
“There have been numerous tragic collisions in Devon & Cornwall over recent years where sadly people have died or been seriously injured because they were not wearing a seatbelt. Had they been wearing one, they would still be with us.
“Around a third of all fatal collisions nationally involve someone who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt – and not wearing one means you are twice as likely to die in the event of a serious collision. We are pleased that the government are consulting on introducing penalty points for those detected not wearing one without a statutory exemption in their recent National Road Safety Strategy.
“Similarly, we know that using a mobile phone while driving is highly dangerous and significantly increases the risk of a collision.
“It’s important to say that the vast majority of motorists do comply with the rules – in fact, less than one per cent of the vehicles we monitored using the Acusensus cameras were detected committing offences.
“But if you are caught, you can expect either a driver education course or a fine and penalty points.”
Councillor John Stephens, Cabinet member for strategic planning and transport at Plymouth City Council, said: “We and the rest of the Vision Zero South West partnership are committed to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.
“Not wearing a seat belt puts you and other passengers at significantly greater risk of injury or death in a collision and using a mobile phone behind the wheel seriously impairs your judgement and reaction times. We will continue to work collaboratively on measures to deter and tackle irresponsible driver behaviour and make our roads safer for everyone.”
