Plymouth detectives are continuing their enquiries after two cashpoint machines were ripped out of a wall in the Plympton Co-op in a daring raid.
The machines were stolen by a gang of masked raiders during the night-time ram-raid. The audacious theft saw the thieves using a cherry-picker to smash into the outer wall of the supermarket on the main street and then drive off with the cash machines.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to help find the raiders.
Police were notified at around 1.45am on Monday ( February 2), about reports of a ram-raid at the Co-op store on Glen Road.
Detectives believe a John Deere telehandler (or cherry picker) was used to ram into the wall at the store, allowing two cashpoint machines to be dislodged and stolen.
Following enquiries, police discovered the telehandler had been stolen earlier in the night from a nearby farm.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “We believe four people were involved in the break-in, all were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in stolen vehicles, all of which have since been discovered torched in a forest nearby at Sparkwell. The telehandler was left at the scene.
“We are appealing for information around any sightings of suspicious behaviour in the Smithaleigh area of Plympton near and around Piggeries Farm.
“We believe the telehandler was taken from the farm between 5.30pm on Sunday , January 30 and 1.30am on Monday, February 2.
“We are also looking for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning on Monday, February 2 around the Downfield Drive and Glen Road areas.
“We are asking residents who live in these areas, who we have not already spoken to, for doorbell camera footage, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Witnesses or others with information to help the police are asked to call 101 or by report online quoting crime reference 50260027042.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.