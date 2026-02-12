Police are asking the public for help in tracing a Dousland man reported missing from his home this afternoon (Thursday).
They are worried about the welfare of Steven McCormick, 70.
A statement issued by police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 70-year-old Steven McCormick who has been reported missing from Dousland near Yelverton.
“Steven was last seen leaving his home address shortly after midday today.”
Steven is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with very short hair and of slight build.
He was wearing a blue check jacket, black trousers and trainers.
Steven could be driving a white Ford Transit panel van, registration BT17 CVU.
Anyone who has seen Steven or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 999, quoting log 268 of Thursday, February 12.
