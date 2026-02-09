The A386 remains shut between Yelverton and Roborough as commuters face delays to get home, following an accident earlier this afternoon.
The road has been shut since a car flipped on its roof and hit a pole around 1.40pm today. The incident occurred on the stretch of road between the Roborough roundabout and the now-closed Dartmoor Diner in the direction of Yelverton.
It is understood that no one was seriously injured.
However, a pole was knocked over and National Grid workers are currently on the scene putting things right.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 1.40pm on Monday, 9 February following a report of a single vehicle collision on the A386 at Roborough.
“It was reported a vehicle flipped and collided with a pole. Nobody involved is believed to have suffered any serious injury.
“National Grid are at the scene. The road is currently closed in both directions.”
Bus company Stagecoach confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that its No 1 route is only operating between Yelverton to Tavistock.
The school bus ferrying pupils from Tavistock College home to Horrabridge, Crapstone and Clearbrook (route TAV006) was reporting a one and a half hour delay due to having to take a diverted route through the lanes.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and choose a different route.
