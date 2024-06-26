A MUCH-LOVED fashion shop owner has announced she is closing her Tavistock shop due to retirement. Brigid Foley is due to close her Paddons Row shop on Saturday, July 20, after a cancer diagnosis and says her priority is to spend time with her three children, Shelley, Peter and Jenny and her eight grandchildren, after losing her husband last year. Customers have been paying tribute to her customer service, expressing their sadness that she is leaving the high street and thanking her for her personal service. Brigid has helped customers make the right decision for them on what to wear at important life events, such as weddings and birthdays. Brigid, 75, said: “I’m sad to retire and would have gone on for many years otherwise. I love what I do – meeting my customers and helping them choose the right clothes. It makes me so proud to see people happy with their choice, which I have helped them make.” Brigid, of Yelverton, has been in Tavistock for 32 years and sells many exclusive designs including her own designs of knitwear, suits and dresses. Brigid has a fashion design degree from Nottingham Art College, which is where she met her late husband Kevin Keegan, who was studying photography. She also lectured at Plymouth Arts University, but soon orders for her knitwear designs flooded in;.