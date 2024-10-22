A LOCAL MP is calling for a rethink on the Government’s axing of winter fuel payments for pensioners.
Conservative SW Devon MP Rebecca Smith has suggested the Government could give winter fuel payments to those already in receipt of council tax discounts.
She suggested this would be “an alternative way of avoiding the financial cliff edge for many residents” which would not need additional means testing.
The MP, who represents the Yelverton and Buckland Monachorum areas, said she remains ‘deeply concerned’ about 22,000 pensioners in her constituency who stand to lose their winer fuel payment of up to £300.
She said: “I am calling for the Chancellor to use a similar model to the council tax rebate scheme to prevent a callous Autumn Budget which leaves our pensioners in peril this winter. This model was designed to help those in need during the cost of living challenges after the pandemic. The Government could use local councils to distribute Winter Fuel Payments to more people – all those who receive a council tax discount are already means tested. Adapting this model for Winter Fuel Payments could offer an alternative way to avoiding the financial cliff edge for many residents.
“As winter draws near and the budget looms, it is crucial that the Chancellor considers other options with less detrimental effects for my pensioners.”
Labour MPs voted to scrap the scheme in the House of Commons on September 10, with a total of 347 Labour MPs voting to scrap them.