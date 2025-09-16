A motorbike rider has sustained potentially serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a lorry on Tavistock Road, Yelverton, this afternoon.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We were called at 1.45pm to Tavistock Road, Yelverton, following a report of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike.

“The bike rider has sustained potentially serious injuries.

“The incident remains ongoing, and the road is blocked while the incident is dealt with.”