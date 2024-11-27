A Tavistock mum has been highly commended as the most-loved business owner in Wales, West and South West of England.
Sophie Roberts runs the Tavistock, Plymouth, and Saltash branch of Hartbeeps, a children’s, baby and toddler group, and won the award after being nominated by the families of children she works with.
After being presented with the award on November 21, Sophie said: “I really didn’t expect to get the award but it was an amazing feeling to get some recognition after running the business on my own for such a long time.
“It was also really humbling to receive messages of support from the families of children I work with. They talked about the positive impact I've had on their children and said I really deserved the award.”
The commendation was given to Sophie at the What's On 4 Kids National Children's Activities Awards 2024 in Southampton where the theme was glitz and glamour.
Sophie’s was one of 100,000 businesses who were nominated for various awards at this year's ceremony.
The black tie evening at Leonardo Royal Hotel saw performances, networking and lots of recognition of children's activities and businesses in the UK.
Before starting Hartbeeps just after lockdown, Sophie was a teacher at Tavistock Primary School for 13 years.
She continued: “I was one of the only businesses in the shortlist to not have a big team so it felt like a prank to see Hartbeeps Tavistock come on the screen. I was in so much shock but proud about what I have achieved.
“It’s not been easy starting a business after Covid. I’ve got a six-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter so juggling the business and parenting can be a little bit tricky but to get this award was just the icing on the cake.”