A MORRIS dancing festival will take place in Tavistock centre on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 4pm, to raise money for charity. Seventeen Morris sides will converge in Bedford Square and market area, performing different styles of Morris dancing and music. During the entertainment, special guest, Pudsey Bear will meet and greet anyone watching. The hosts are Dartmoor Border Morris who will be armed with collecting buckets for the BBC Children in Need appeal. Other Morris sides are due locally and from as far away as Taunton & Devizes. The group hope to beat last years collection record of £1,900.