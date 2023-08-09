Following popularity and further requests, The Kitchen Cafe in Tavistock will be hosting more pop up bistro evenings.
The next evenings are scheduled for September 29 and 30 (Friday and Saturday), from 6.30pm to 9pm.
Manager Fiona Newton said: “We turn the place into a bistro for the evening as usual one weekend at the end of the month. We can cater for up to 50 and people have already started getting in touch.”
Booking is essential to guarentee a place; email [email protected] with the day you would like, the number of people and a contact phone number. The venue advises not to leave booking too late as places fill quickly.