Tavistock School Reunion Association is holding its annual reunion on May 13 at 7pm at the Bedford Hotel, Plymouth Road.
The association wants to encourage more former pupils to come along and meet up with others. The only criterion is that you should have finished your schooling in the last ten years – 2013.
By joining the association you can find out all about former pupils. You will learn who went on her gap year when she retired, who joined the navy to see the world, who has just cleared his ‘debt’ with a friend by replacing the cake he ate back in the 60s when he was supposed to look after it! and who is returning to live in Tavistock.