I’m not a hardened multi-terrain runner, but running is my hobby and I much prefer running off-road in the countryside.I find that the more dramatic the scenery, the more motivated I am to continue in the face of exhaustion — so, to be offered routes designed for runners by an off-road runner and expert in enjoying being safe in the great outdoors is ideal.Colin spotted a space in the market place for a Dartmoor guide book for runners — for some reason, no one has written one: ‘There are plenty of guide books for walkers or for finding history or wildife, but none specifically for running. I think the forbidding reputation of Dartmoor, thanks to Conan Doyle, puts people off running on their own. The stories of the Hounds of the Baskervilles and escaped prisoners, for instance, just adds to the overall scary atmosphere.