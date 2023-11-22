A TAMAR Valley road closure that is set to last one month will be in force from this month.
The road from Callington Road to New Houses, Harrowbarrow will be closed from Monday December 11 until Thursday January 11 (24 hours). The closure will be in place to allow for wall repairs to take place between the track to Comfort Wood and the junction of the road from West Trehill to Boars Bridge.
A diversion route will be in place.
To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135704514
For details about roadworks visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/