Money for Tavistock’s Mary Budding Trust

As the medical officer for Tavistock and District, the late Dr Mary Budding devoted much of her life to helping children. Her work brought her into contact with families with children with severe difficulties. Recognising there was little structured support for them, she set out to rectify this. With the help of charity Mencap, the Mary Budding Centre was opened in 1984 in a converted Victorian cottage. It supported six children under five and gave the opportunity for support from psychologists, medical officers, speech therapists and other experts. It also gave parents regular access to support.