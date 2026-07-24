An award-winning mobility scheme has been launched giving outdoor lovers freedom to enjoy Dartmoor.
Users of the all-terrain scooters can explore the rich history and sweeping beauty of the Bellever area more easily.
The scheme has been set up by Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) and Countryside Mobility (an initiative of charity, Disability Together), to provide ‘Tramper’ hire from the National Park Visitor Centre at Postbridge.
Two electric mobility scooters are now available for hire, opening up a 2.5-mile trail. The accessible route guides visitors through the wildlife-rich Bellever Forest, offering sweeping, panoramic views of Bellever Tor and the historic Powder Mills gunpowder factory.
Tim Russell, DPA access officer, said: “The addition of the two Trampers, made possible through Defra funding, is an important contribution to our award-winning work, making places easier to access.
“Access to green spaces and nature is vital in maintaining our mental health and wellbeing. Our national parks are ideal places to provide this facility.”
The new addition follows a hugely successful trial of one Tramper for hire at the visitor centre last summer. To celebrate the arrival of the additional second Tramper, the DPA hosted a ‘Dartmoor for All’ event at Postbridge. Visitor Centre where visitors could test out the vehicles in a safe and supportive setting, explore the visitor centre, join a guided trail through Bellever Forest and meet partner organisations.
Neil Warren, of Disability Together, said: “This will increase availability and allow hiring when there is more than one person in the group requiring a Tramper. It’s been encouraging to read the positive feedback from locals and visitors who have used the service in the first year and to see it go from strength to strength.”
Those wanting to use the Trampers can book ahead by contacting Postbridge Visitor Centre. More details are online.
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